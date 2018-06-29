Benefit For Church Victims

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Residents organize benefit for church shooting victims NEOSHO (AP) - Neosho residents and merchants held a benefit yesterday for the families of those killed and injured in an August 12th church shooting. Merchants and restaurants donated gift certificates, furniture and appliances for an auction. And residents offered handmade quilts and food to sell. A play area for children also was set up. Money raised will go to the families of the victims -- particularly those who were injured and haven't been able to return to work. Three people were killed in the shooting at a Neosho church. All three were leaders of a local community of South Pacific immigrants from Micronesia. Fifty-two-year-old Eiken Elam Saimon is charged with three counts of murder. Saimon is also Micronesian.