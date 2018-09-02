Benefit Fundraiser Held for Heart Failure Patient

MEXICO - Members of the Mexico community held a benefit fundraiser Saturday for a heart failure patient.

The benefit is for Kristi Campbell to raise money for medical expenses relating to her heart surgery because she is unable to work due to her condition.

The benefit was at Fairgrounds Park in Mexico, Missouri where there was a horseshoe tournament, raffles, and a fish fry that was a $7.50 donation per plate. All funds collected went toward Campbell to help fund her surgery.

One of the coordinators for the fundraiser, Amanda Isgrig, said community support is much needed.

"It is extremely important," Isgrig said. "The community, every community and every town need to get together and pitch in and show their love and support in situations like this."

Monetary donations are now being accepted at Martinsburg Bank in care of Kristi Campbell Heart Benefit.