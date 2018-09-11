Benefit helps support local and emerging artists

COLUMBIA - People were able to listen to local musicians and buy local artists' artwork at the Fill Your Plate benefit Thursday night.

Resident Arts hosted it at the Riechmann Pavilion at Stephens Lake Park.

Resident Arts is a nonprofit organization that works with local artists. It provides workplaces, professional development and more.

People bought tickets before the event or at the door Thursday night. There was a raffle which included locally made items and different things from local businesses.

The director of Resident Arts, Madeleine LeMieux, said the benefit helps local artists, but benefits the public as well.

"We're focused on highlighting and featuring the artists that we work with and who we think are doing important work in Columbia. And also giving an opportunity for the public to purchase emerging artwork at a reasonable price."

PeachTree Catering, Range Free, Logboat Brewing Company, Alley A Realty, Partial Press, and Wildflower Wedding Photography sponsored the second annual event.

LeMieux said the benefit allows the organization to keep its lights on.

"The big fundraiser kind of helps cover our overhead costs." LeMieux said. "Things like paying the rent, and paying the bills, and paying our artists. Those things all have to happen for our cool programming to exist," LeMieux said.

LeMieux said the event will be an on-going, every year event, so those who were not able to attend can look for tickets next year.