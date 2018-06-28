Bennigan's Open After Temporary Closure

COLUMBIA - Bennigan's is open again on Thursday after a surprise inspection by the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services found the restaurant had no hot water.

An inspector visited Bennigan's at 9 a.m. and found that the restaurant did not have a properly working water heater, which is necessary for sanitizing utensils and plates, as well as cooking. The health department suspended Bennigan's permit until the hot water began functioning in the restaurant again.

The restaurant had a note on the front doors stating, "Bennigan's closed today due to water main problem." The Courtyard by Marriott hotel is attached to the restaurant and staff members posted a similar sign in the lobby explaining the restaurant's circumstances to guests.

An ex-employee of Bennigan's said situations such as these are the "norm" at the Columbia restaurant. According to the ex-employee, the surprise inspection was conducted after a tip was called in. KOMU 8 News spoke with a general manager at the hotel who said the hot water went out late Wednesday night and it was not a big issue.

The restaurant re-opened around 5 p.m. once the citations were properly fixed and re-inspected by the health department.