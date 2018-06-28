Bennington Claims Individual Title, WWU Wins Spring Invitational

FULTON, MO -- On the strength of an even-par 72, Jada Bennington held on to claim the individual honors at the WWU Spring Invitational as she paced the William Woods University women's golf team to a team title in the event as well. First-round leader Lindsey Johnson fell a bit off the pace from her opening round 71 but held off the charge from the field to finish second. The team finished the tournament with a two-day total of 592 (295-297; +16), setting a new school record for a low 36-hole score.

Jamie Palermo was also consistent in the tournament, posting back-to-back 75s to finish with a 6-over-par 150 in the event, while Naomi Starr carded a 152 (77-75; +8) to round out the team's total for the day. Ashlee Daly charged from 12th to ninth, carding a 75 to close the tournament with a 15-over 159. Palermo would grab the final spot on the all-tournament team through a scorecard playoff after she

All but two spots in the top 10 at the tournament were filled by WWU golfers, with the WWU White team taking the second team spot with a two-day total of 601 (303-298; +25). Stephanie Bruemmer held on to her third-place spot from day one, finishing with a total of 148 (73-75; +4) to pace the White team. Elizabeth Welker recorded a two-day card of 149 (75-74; +5) to claim fourth place. Valerie Mielziner carded the low round of the day for the White team, with her 73 giving her a two-day total of 150 (+6) and a share of fifth place. Lacee Floyd finished tied for ninth after a two-day card of 159 (78-81; +15) with freshman Alyson Mongler climbing to 13th with a final round 76 to earn a 20-over-par 164 for the tournament.

Joining the horde of WWU players in the top 10 were a pair of Park University golfers. Plern Promboobpa fired a second-round 73 to climb to fifth on the leaderboard behind a tournament total of 150 (+6), with Kelsey Faiferlick joining Daly and Floyd in ninth with a 159 (79-80; +15) for the tournament. The pair paced the Pirates to a new school record, as they carded a team total of 639 (326-313; +63) to claim the final podium spot.

Cassie Kennedy competed as an individual for the Owls, carding a 176 (93-83; +32) for the tournament.