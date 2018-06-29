Bennington Named NAIA Women's Golfer of the Week

KANSAS CITY -- Jada Bennington was named the NAIA Women's Golfer of the Week for the week of April 2-8, it was announced by the national office Wednesday. Bennington was chosen out of a pool of conference/independent/unaffiliated group golfer of the week selections. It is her first career honor and first time a student-athlete at William Woods has been selected for the award.

Bennington led the Owls to the title at the William Woods University Spring Invitational on April 2-3, carding an even-par 144 (72-72) to claim her first individual championship of the season. It was the second team title in as many outings for the Owls, as WWU also took top honors at the Washington University-St. Louis Spring Invitational on March 31-April 1. WWU set a new school record for a 36-hole tournament with a team score of 592 (295-297) in the home event.

On the season, Bennington ranks fifth nationally with a 76.2 stroke average in 18 rounds this season. Her previous season-best finish was a second place at the Eagle Invitational on March 19 - 20.

The next Women's Golfer of the Week will be announced on April 18.