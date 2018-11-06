Bennington, Owls Second After Day One Of Eagle Invitational

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Jada Bennington (Beloit, Wis.) fired an even-par 72 to claim second on the individual leaderboard for the William Woods University women's golf team after the first round of the Embry-Riddle Eagle Invitational, being played at the LPGA International Legends Course. As a team, the Owls are also second, just nine shots off the pace of leaders Lynn University after an opening round 307 (+31), and sit nine shots clear of two teams tied for third in a field of 15 teams.

Jamie Palermo (Santa Fe, N.M.) also currently sits in the top 10, tied for fourth after an opening round of 76 (+4). Lindsey Johnson (Springfield, Mo.) carded a 79 (+7) over the first 18 holes, good for 18th-T, with Ashlee Daly (Rocheport, Mo.) and Naomi Starr (Columbia, Mo.) rounding out the team scoring with rounds of 80 (+8) and 84 (+12) respectively.

Elizabeth Welker (Lake St. Louis, Mo.) also carded an 84 (+12) competing as an individual in the tournament, good for an eight-way tie at 46th.

The team will complete play in the tournament tomorrow, teeing off in the 8:54 a.m. grouping at the first hole on the Legends Course. Welker will open her final round on the 10th hole, teeing off at 8:18 a.m.