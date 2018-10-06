Benton County man dies in head-on crash

BENTON COUNTY - A Benton County man died in a head-on crash Thursday morning in Warsaw, Missouri, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Donald A. Evans, 78, of Warsaw, was traveling northbound on Route MM in a 2001 Toyota Echo at approximately 10:36 a.m. when he wandered into the left lane, according to the crash report.

The highway patrol said the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado in the southbound lane tried to swerve off the right side of the road to avoid Evans' car, but he was unsuccessful.

Evans' car hit the pickup head-on.

The Benton County coroner pronounced Evans dead at 11:01 a.m. The two occupants of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries and were transported to Bothwell Hospital in Sedalia.

No one involved in the crash wore a safety belt.