Berkman Back in Lineup After 4-Game Absence

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Lance Berkman is back in the St. Louis Cardinals' lineup after missing four games with a sore right shoulder. Berkman had a cortisone shot on Wednesday, a day after getting replaced after four innings.

Manager Tony La Russa said Berkman gave him a thumbs up when he arrived at Busch Stadium on Sunday. Berkman was hitting .286 with a league-leading 27 homers and 69 RBIs.