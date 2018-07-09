Berkman Leads Cardinals Over Braves

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Lance Berkman had a single, RBI double and walk-- reaching base seven straight times over two games -- and the St. Louis Cardinals inched closer in the NL wild card race with a 4-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

Jaime Garcia (12-7) worked six efficient innings, and Rafael Furcal had two hits and his 300th career steal for the Cardinals,who doubled four times and scored four runs in the first three innings against Derek Lowe (9-14). They've taken the first two games of a three-game series, both by 4-3 scores, to reduce Atlanta's wild card lead to 5 1/2 games.

Freddie Freeman hit his 19th home run for the Braves, who are 4-7 in September after going 17-9 in August. Michael Bourn singled twice, for a two-day total of six hits, and had a steal but he flied out with the tying run on third for the final out.