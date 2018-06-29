Berkman Placed on DL

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Lance Berkman of the St. Louis Cardinals will be sidelined at least six to eight weeks with an injured right knee.

The team said Monday that Berkman will have an arthroscopic procedure later this week in Vail, Colorado.

General manager John Mozeliak said an MRI on the 36-year-old Berkman did not appear to show that his ligament was compromised.

Berkman, who met reporters after walking across the clubhouse on crutches, was hurt Saturday making a routine stretch to receive a throw.

Berkman was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Sunday. Rookie Matt Adams and Matt Carpenter will see time at first base.

Berkman has played just 13 games, also missing significant time with a pulled left calf muscle. He was batting .333 with a home run and four RBIs.