Berkman Removed Not Long After Being Hit by Pitch

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Lance Berkman of the St. Louis Cardinals was taken out for a pinch runner not long after getting hit by a pitch on his surgically-repaired right knee in the third inning.

Trainers attended to Berkman after he was struck by a breaking ball from the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw to lead off the inning.

Berkman took his base but only trotted to second when Daniel Descalso followed with a single. After a chat with third base coach Jose Oquendo, Matt Carpenter replaced Berkman on the bases, and then took over at first base.

Berkman is batting .281 with a homer and six RBIs in 21 games. He's just 4 for 22 with two RBIs and two doubles since coming off the 15-day disabled list to start the second half without a rehab stint following surgery in late May.