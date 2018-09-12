Berkman Surgery Postponed a Day

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Cardinals say surgery on Lance Berkman's injured right knee has been postponed one day because of a conflict in his doctor's schedule in Houston.

The 36-year-old first baseman is on the 15-day disabled list after getting hurt stretching to receive a throw on Saturday. The team anticipates he will be out at least six to eight weeks after Friday's surgery, and Berkman could miss the remainder of the season if there's extensive ligament damage.

Berkman was the NL comeback player of the year last season but has played just 13 games this season, also missing significant time with a pulled left calf muscle. He's batting .333 with a home run and four RBIs.

Rookie Matt Adams has been starting at first base and earned his first career RBI in a 6-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night.