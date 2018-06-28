Berkman Undergoes Surgery; Expected Out 8-10 Weeks

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Lance Berkman is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks following surgery Friday on his injured right knee.

The team says the arthroscopic surgery found a partial tear in the medial meniscus, which was removed. Doctors also found cartilage tear, which was debrided.

Berkman had feared possible damage to the anterior cruciate ligament, but a news release from the team made no mention of that.

Berkman has played just 13 games this season, also missing significant time with a pulled left calf muscle. The knee injury occurred on May 19.

He was a key part of the team's championship run in 2011, hitting .301 with 31 homers and 94 RBIs in 145 games.