Bernie Sanders' first Missouri campaign office to open Saturday

KANSAS CITY - Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will open his first presidential campaign office in Missouri on Saturday. The office will be located at 3600 Broadway, Suite 112 in Kansas City.

Communications Workers of America Missouri Campaign Lead Billy Moffett will speak with supporters at the opening about a number of Sanders' plans and policies.

Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, is battling with Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination as primary season heats up.

The Democratic Nevada caucus and South Carolina primary are next on the slate for Sanders and Clinton.

In Missouri, each party's primary will take place on March 15.