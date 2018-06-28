Berry vs Johnson Gives Subplot to Chiefs vs. Bills

KANSAS CITY (AP) - One of the intriguing plots in Sunday's game between the Chiefs and Bills involves Kansas City safety Eric Berry, who tore his left ACL when Buffalo's Steve Johnson blocked him at the knees in the 2011 season opener.

Berry tweeted in the offseason that he wondered whether it was done on purpose, and then said in April, "You can look at the tape and make your own opinion about that."

Johnson has always denied he was trying to hurt Berry, and the block was within the rules. The Bills wide receiver was quick to mention that this week.

On Sunday, Berry and the Chiefs visit Johnson and the Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium.