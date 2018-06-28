Best Career Strategy: Pick the Banana Over the Bag of Chips

With unemployment still at record highs in many areas of the country, every possible edge counts in today's job market. And the extra edge may be nutrition, according to Business School of Happiness co-founder Tom Griesel.



He says a diet focusing on natural foods like fresh fruits, vegetables and protein can help you focus, be more productive at work, and more successful in your career - or job search.



"Most people won't admit it, particularly management in the workforce, but if you go to an interview and you look healthy, it's a positive thing."



Choosing a banana instead of a bag of chips can make a big difference in the output of each workday, or when answering a question during a job screening, says Griesel.



"Avoid fast food, anything in a box. Stick to fruits, vegetables, meats and fish, eggs, things like that."



Without a proper balance of nutrition, rest and activity, Griesel explains that the mind doesn't have the tools it needs to execute mental tasks during the workday, or when completing a tough job interview.



There's also a benefit for employers, with Griesel noting that the reality of today's workplace is that staffing is at a minimum level, making a healthy, happy workforce more critical than ever.



"So when one is out, sick or otherwise, it reduces the efficiency of whatever business you're in."



He says the bottom line is that the right blend of nutrients not only improves health, it increases happiness and career prospects, even in a down economy.

