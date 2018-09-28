Best of All-Time MU vs. KU in Columbia: Game 1-10

COLUMBIA -- With No. 4 Mizzou taking on No. 8 Kansas Saturday night, people can count on another classic. Dating back to 1907, there have been many games to remember in Columbia, and we wrap up the top 10 list.

Game number 10 was the last regular season game in 1971 for both of these schools. The Tigers pushed the 4th ranked Jayhawks to overtime, but lost 71-69.

We go back to 2004 for game number 9. This was the last game ever played at the Hearnes Center. 21st ranked Kansas blew a double-digit lead in the final five minutes. However, David Padgett hit a three to put the Jayhawks back up with two seconds to go.

For game number 8, we go back just three years to 2009. The Tigers trailed by 14 points at half, but they ended the game with an 11-2 run as Zaire Taylor's shot with less than two seconds to go sealed a 62-60 MU win.

Game number 7 was all about Thomas Gardner as he dropped a Mizzou Arena record 40 points in 2006, including a three ball with five seconds left to force overtime. Mizzou went on to win 89-86.

Now for the number 6 game, which took place 15 years to the day from this season's matchup. Kansas had a lineup featuring Raef Lafrentz, Jacque Vaughn and Paul Pierce.



