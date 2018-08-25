Betemit, Royals Beat Sloppy Tigers

DETROIT (AP) -- Wilson Betemit went 4 for 4 with two doubles, and the Kansas City Royals beat the mistake-prone Detroit Tigers 9-5 on Sunday.

Luke Hochevar pitched seven solid innings for Kansas City, and every Royals starter had a hit. Miguel Cabrera, Jhonny Peralta and Alex Avila all homered for Detroit, but the Tigers made four errors.

Hochevar (1-1) gave up the three homers, but Detroit managed only two other hits off him. He easily outdueled Rick Porcello (0-2) in a matchup of former first-round draft picks. Three relievers finished for the Royals, with Joakim Soria getting the final two outs for his third save.

It was the first four-hit game for Betemit since July 14, 2007. He also drew a walk.