Bethany Man Pleads Guilty to Armed Robberies of Five Grocery Stores

KANSAS CITY - Jeremiah Kraushaar, 32, of Bethany, Mo., pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to charges contained in a superseding indictment regarding a string of armed grocery store robberies. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Krauchaar and co-conspirators robbed five grocery stores across northwest Missouri. Robberies took place at a Cosentino's Apple Market in Raytown, Mo., a Hy-Vee in Bethany, Mo., a Patricia's Food Store in Odessa, Mo., and Thriftway Store and an Apple Market Grocery Story in Kansas City, Mo. During the robberies, grocery store employees were held at gunpoint and their hands were bound with plastic zip-tie restraints.

Co-defendant Finis Richardson, 36, of Kansas City, Mo., pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Sept. 7, 2011. Richardson will serve five years and three months without parole.

Because of the firearms charges, Krauchaar is subject to 32 years in a federal prison without parole and up to a life sentence without parole on top of the 20-year sentence without parole for the armed robbery conspiracy. A sentencing hearing hasn't been scheduled yet.