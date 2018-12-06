Beulah man arrested, accused of shooting man in stomach
PHELPS COUNTY - A suspect is in custody Tuesday for allegedly shooting a man in the stomach.
David Gates, 54, was charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to a news release, when Phelps County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived at the shooting scene, the victim was already being transported to the hospital in Rolla by his wife.
The ambulance met the victim, Ross Mackey, 52, en route and finished the transport to Phelps County Regional Medical Center. Mackey was eventually transported to University Medical Center in Columbia.
Law enforcement found Gates in his home and arrested him without incident.
