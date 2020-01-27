Bicentennial mural completes painting in Coopers Landing

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County will celebrate its bicentennial in 2020, and one of the first efforts to create a memorable experience for citizens of Boone County is almost ready for public viewing.

The Boone County Bicentennial Committee wanted to organize a creative way to commemorate the anniversary. Columbia artist and educator Stacy ‘Wildy’ Self, owner of WildysWorld, presented the idea for a collaborative mural.

"The idea for mural featured so many individuals in the county, so the committee was immediately on board," said Self.

The mural, titled ‘Treasures of Boone County,’ features eight puzzle pieces. Each piece represents a distinct geographic section of Boone County. The pieces come together in the mural to create a map of the county.

The River Community held the last public painting event at Cooper's Landing on Sunday. There was live music, food, and the opportunity for people who don't typically paint to be a part of something artistic for the community.

"There's something about stepping up to a wall or a big piece and just letting the paint flow that's very therapeutic," said Self.

Janet Thompson, Boone County District II Commissioner, said this mural represents how the communities in Boone County all come together.

“This mural allows the public to see the county’s rich history. Painting the mural gives people the opportunity to celebrate and learn more about the county,” Thompson said.

The completed mural will be on display in the Boone County History & Culture Center beginning March 1. At the close of the Bicentennial Year, the pieces will be given back to the communities that created them and will be displayed at various locations.

The Boone County Bicentennial Committee is organizing many other events to commemorate 200 years of county history. For more opportunities to be involved with the celebration, visit www.bocomo200.com