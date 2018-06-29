Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission to talk about projects

COLUMBIA - The Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission will meet at City Hall at 7 p.m. Monday to review possible transportation projects and listen to public feedback about which projects should be a priority in Columbia.

The deadline to submit a proposal for federal funding on a transportation project is Oct. 30.

The commission has to apply to the Transportation Alternatives Program, also known as TAP, which would fund 80 percent of the Columbia projects it approves. The remaining 20 percent would need to come from local sources.

Members of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission have the option to give their own recommendations on which projects Columbia should take on.

The committee has not released an official list of projects it's considering, but projects selected in the past have come from the Sidewalk Master Plan and the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan.

MoDOT has not released the maximum amount of funding or the number of projects Columbia is allowed to apply for.