Bicycle Racers to Travel Across Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Bicyclists taking part in a cross-country race will be zooming across Missouri this week, and transportation officials hope motorists along the route will be extra cautious.

The annual Race Across America covers a 3,000-mile route from Oceanside, Calif., to Annapolis, Md.

Riders were expected to begin entering western Missouri on Sunday, traveling on U.S. 54 to the Lake of the Ozarks area and Jefferson City. The route continues east on Missouri 94 to Hermann and Missouri 100 to Washington, Mo. The final sections include several streets and highways in St. Charles County.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking motorists to be especially careful around the cyclists, who are riding alone and in groups.