Bicyclist Dies in KC Area Charity Ride

BUCKNER, Mo. (AP) - A bicyclist participating in a suburban Kansas City charity ride has died after a car struck his rear wheel.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 48-year-old Michael Forbes of Independence.

The Kansas City Star reported that he was struck Saturday morning while riding in the Freedom from Cancer Ride. The ride started at 7 a.m. in Independence and extended to Lexington and back.

Event coordinator Chris Pace says Forbes wanted to start earlier than the official race time, so he was alone when he was struck on a rural stretch of U.S. 24 east of Buckner.

Sgt. Collin Stosberg says the 32-year-old driver told troopers he glanced at his dashboard before the crash. When he looked back up, it was too late to avoid the cyclist.