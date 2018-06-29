Biden to Attend KC Fundraiser For McCaskill

KANSAS CITY (AP) - U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill will be getting some campaign help from Vice President Joe Biden.

McCaskill's campaign says Biden will make his first trip to Missouri to help McCaskill's re-election bid when he attends a fundraiser July 9 in Kansas City. McCaskill calls Biden a good friend and says she's humbled to have his support.

Earlier this week, McCaskill drew attention by saying she plans to skip the Democratic National Convention in North Carolina to campaign in Missouri instead.

Republicans have identified McCaskill as a top target this fall.

Congressman Todd Akin, St. Louis businessman John Brunner and former Missouri Treasurer Sarah Steelman are competing in the GOP primary to challenge McCaskill.