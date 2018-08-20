Biden Tours Portions of Tornado-Damaged St. Louis

BERKELEY (AP) -- Vice President Joe Biden is getting a first-hand look at damage left from a tornado that hit the St. Louis area last month.

Biden flew into the area Wednesday morning and took a walking tour with Gov. Jay Nixon of portions of the St. Louis suburb of Berkeley.

Neighborhoods there still showed signs of ruin from the April 22 storms. Some large trees remain toppled onto houses while piles of debris were found along many of the streets.

Biden gave residents handshakes and hugs while assuring them that federal assistance would be made available in their efforts to rebuild and relocate, if necessary.

President Barack Obama has declared some sections of the St. Louis region a disaster area, freeing up government help for affected property owners.