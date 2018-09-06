Biden Travels to Missouri for McCaskill Fundraiser

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Vice President Joe Biden praised Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill Monday as a "strong, strong ally" while helping raise money for her re-election campaign.

Biden headlined a private fundraiser for McCaskill at a home in Kansas City. Biden, a former senator from Delaware, described McCaskill as the "toughest, most principled person in the United States Senate."

McCaskill's campaign declined to say how much money she raised. But the campaign said 160 people attended and each paid a minimum of $500. Some could have contributed considerably more. The money was being split among McCaskill's campaign and federal and state Democratic committees.

McCaskill will face the winner of an August Republican primary that includes businessman John Brunner, former state Treasurer Sarah Steelman and Congressman Todd Akin.