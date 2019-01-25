Big 12 Board of Directors Express Desire for Missouri to Stay

IRVING, TX -- On Monday, the Big 12 Conference Board of Directors met in a regularly-scheduled meeting in Dallas. The Board reaffirmed previous action to execute institutional grants of Tier 1 (over-the-air) and Tier 2 (cable) television rights to the Conference.

The Board also discussed NCAA legislation, the Bowl Championship Series, and exploration of a Conference dedicated TV network among other topics. Additionally, a strong desire for the University of Missouri to maintain its Big 12 affiliation was expressed. All 10 member institutions and TCU participated in the meeting.