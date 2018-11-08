Big 12 Conference is Exploring Expansion Option

COLUMBIA - With the departure of Texas A &M next year, the Big 12 conference is exploring expansion options, but will the Big 12 include Missouri beyond this year. The Birmingham News reported last week the Southeastern Conference offered Mizzou a spot in the SEC but an SEC official denied that report.

Is there stability for the Big 12? On Thursday, KOMU got some reaction from a pair of veteran Big 12 athletic directors, both familiar faces to Mizzou fans.

"Everything that we are attempting to do in a collective fashion, collaborative fashion if you will, is to make decisions that will create long-term stability.Once that's established, then we can deal with expansion or staying the same," said Joe Castiglione, Oklahoma Athletic Director.

"For us, there are a number of issues I know that folks in the league, in our league in the Big 12, that are working through," said Mike Alden, Missouri Athletic Director. "And they're pretty significant issues, and so, we're wanting to see how those things are all going to work out. The University of Missouri is our number one focus. Our number one focus. And that is, you know, what is in the best situation for the University of Mizzou. What's in the best interest of our institution."