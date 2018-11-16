Big 12 Releases Men's Basketball Championship Schedule

IRVING, TX -- The Big 12 Conference announced the schedule for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship, scheduled for March 7-10 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday night.

The University of Kansas, who earned the 2011-12 Big 12 men's basketball regular-season title and will be the No. 1 seed. Missouri, Iowa State and Baylor will be seeded second, third and fourth, respectively. Kansas State and Texas round out the teams with first-round byes and will be seeded No. 5 and No. 6. The Tigers match their highest seed in championship history (1999), while the Cyclones have their highest position since being in the top spot in 2000 and 2001.

First-round games will be played on Wednesday, March 7 with No. 8 Oklahoma playing No. 9 Texas A&M and No. 7 Oklahoma State facing No. 10 Texas Tech. The game between the Sooners and Aggies will be a rematch of the teams' regular-season finale.

Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Texas A&M on Big 12 Network at 6:00 p.m.

No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Texas Tech on Big 12 Network at 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 8

No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Kansas State on ESPN2 at 11:30 a.m.

No. 1 Kansas vs. OU/TAMU Winner on ESPN2 at 2:00 p.m.

No. 2 Missouri vs. OSU/TTU Winner on Big 12 Network at 6:00 p.m.

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Texas on Big 12 Network at 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 9

Thursday Afternoon Winners on Big 12 Network or ESPNU at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday Evening Winners on Big 12 Network or ESPNU at 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 10