Big 12 Title Game Gone, But Will it Be Missed?

7 years 2 months 1 week ago Tuesday, April 19 2011 Apr 19, 2011 Tuesday, April 19, 2011 8:35:00 PM CDT April 19, 2011 in Sports
Source: AP

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The conference championship game is gone,and most Big 12 coaches won't miss it. Bob Stoops considered it an extra hurdle for Oklahoma that other
national title contenders didn't have to deal with. Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy said Tuesday he thinks the Big 12's main goal should be to have a national champion, and to eliminate anything that takes away from that goal -- including the league title game. The Big 12 won't hold a conference championship next season because there won't be enough teams. Nebraska will formally join the Big Ten in a few months and Colorado will join the Pac-12. Kansas State coach Bill Snyder says he wishes there will still two divisions and a title game. Beyond the revenue that the game created, he believes the opportunity to pursue division titles helped to build the Wildcats' program.

