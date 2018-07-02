Big Brothers Big Sisters holds fundraising event with Gary Pinkel

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri football Coach Gary Pinkel and the Tigers will hold a fundraiser Tuesday to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri.

Anyone is welcome to attend the event, Countdown to Kickoff: An Evening with Coach Gary Pinkel. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

It includes a reception, live and silent auctions, and remarks from Pinkel about the upcoming season.

Online tickets sales closed Monday but tickets can also be purchased at the door for $60.

Big Brothers Big Sisters works with kids facing adversity such as coming from a single parent family, being a foster child or having a parent in prison.

Executive Director Heather Dimitt said the mentoring program matches 450 kids each year in Boone, Randolph and Audrain Counties with a safe, caring and supportive adult.

Bryant Chambly has been on both sides of the program. "I started off as a former little and had a big growing up that help change and mold who I was," Chambly said.

Chambly now serves on the Board of Directors and said it allows him the opportunity to give back and help kids.

"If you told me this 20 years ago I would have thought you were crazy. I now work for a great organization at Veterans United and I am able to support myself and help my own family out," Chambly said.

Dimitt said the event raises 15 to 25 percent of their yearly budget.

For more information about the event log onto www.bbbscountdown.com.