Big Bucks for Library Expansion

The site is the proposed location for a new branch library, north of I-70.The expansion will cost tax-payers $5.5 million.

Voters will decide April 3 whether to help pay for the project.

"It's been a long time coming and now we've got to finish what we've started; and tax payers are the ones who do that," said Tiff Lauffer, Boone County Library District President.

"Libraries are one of those things that communities need and the more libraries we can have, the better off we are," said Ken Pearson, Boone County Commissioner.

Business man and developer Tom Atkins donated the land.