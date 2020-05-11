Big Changes For MU

The proposals under review include: library consolidation, offering the option of nine-month staff appointments, consolidation of administration in selected departments, elimination of some centers, consolidation of some academic programs, and recovery of operating costs.

Chancellor Deaton says the plan will make MU more efficient.

"That will be our goal. Our goal is while we engage in steps that we need to take in order to make ourselves a strong, focused university, we will do it by improving program quality at every step, and we know we can do that. We know that there's opportunities to take advantage of different strengths and different disciplinary perspectives in any area almost of the university."

MU administration says it will try to find new ways of generating money, such as increasing summer and evening enrollments and implementing new revenue programs. MU says it will institute a hiring process that will focus on campus priorities while ensuring access, quality and service to Mizzou's record student enrollment. As part of position management, effective today, all open positions are currently placed on hold pending review at the Provost/Vice Chancellor level.

MU campus administration has identified $7 million in additional operating budget needs for fiscal year 2009.

"We are fortunate to have record enrollment, record research funding, record campus construction and record fundraising, but this success requires that we find the financial resources internally to address the new needs generated by this momentum," Deaton said. "We are calling on the campus community to make that effort."

Currently, salaries for MU faculty rank next to the bottom of the public universities in the Association of American Universities (AAU), a group of the nation’s most prestigious public and private research institutions. Chancellor Deaton says there are 60 to 70 faculty positions open each year, and he emphasizes that no faculty will be laid off because of this plan.