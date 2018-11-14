Big Jackpot Ticket Sold in Suburban St. Louis

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The $224.2 million is the 7th-largest in Powerball history. Customers and a manager at the QuikTrip store say a group of 12 state employees won the jackpot after pitching in $5 each to buy 60 dollars worth of Powerball tickets. Lottery officials have not yet confirmed the winner. A Missouri Lottery spokeswoman says it is not unusual for big jackpot winners to take their time when it comes to cashing in their tickets. Many hire attorneys before they claim the prize.