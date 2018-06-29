Big Lake Village Residents Return

BIG LAKE VILLAGE, Mo. (AP) -- Residents of flooded Big Lake Village were allowed back in on Wednesday, but were required to be out by Wednesday's seven o'clock curfew. The village in northwest Missouri has been closed since May 7. But on Tuesday night, residents were told they can go back in -- with some restrictions. There's the curfew, which remains in effect indefinitely. And residents will be allowed only to walk to their property until the Department of Transportation says they can use boats or cars. Also, a boil order remains in effect through the end of the May, because of a break in the main water line. Officials recommend using bottled water from relief agencies.