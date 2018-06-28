Big Loss in Multiple Ways

In Saturday's game against New Mexico, Ziggy broke his foot. He had surgery today that inserted a pin into his foot.

"He stepped up real big, it's going to be hard for us to really cope with him not being in there making those plays that he made the first three, the first two games, " said Xzavie Jackson. "But I think we got enough athletes on the defensive line where they [are going to] come in, step up and get the job done."

The Tiger sophomore is second on the team with three sacks and four tackles for loss this season.

"He'll be back as fast as he can and certainly it's unfortunate but the minute he felt so bad after the game the minute he was done it was you know look at the positive side and we're going to get you back and you're going to be good as new," said head coach Gary Pinkel.

At 6'4'' and 300 lbs, it's a big loss for Mizzou in multiple ways.