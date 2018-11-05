Big names campaign in Missouri ahead of critical Senate race

1 day 3 hours 45 minutes ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 4:33:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News
By: Jacob Cavaiani, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - As Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, make their final appeal to voters, prominent political figures have come to this state to support their preferred candidates.

McCaskill is one of 10 Senate Democrats running for re-election in states President Donald Trump won in 2016. Hawley hopes to unseat McCaskill, who has held the seat since 2006. There are currently 51 Republicans and 49 Democrats in the Senate.

Trump will hold his third Make America Great Again Rally on Monday in Cape Girardeau. The president, who vocalized his support of Hawley as early as last November said Thursday at a rally in Columbia, Hawley is a "star."

"He is going to be something special," Trump said. "He's going to represent you for a long time. He's going to represent you well."

Hawley has closely aligned himself with Trump, who carried Missouri by nearly 19 points in 2016. 

McCaskill has accused Hawley of being afraid to stand up to the president.

"I think you need to decide if you want someone who is going to be a party-line person," McCaskill said. "Josh Hawley has said he disagrees with nothing the president has done. I don't know anybody I haven't disagreed with on something."

Asked after the Oct. 18 debate in St. Louis if there were any issues in which he disagreed with the president, Hawley said his test "is going to be what is good for the people of the state."

"And if it is good for the people of the state, I am gonna be for it," he said. "They voted for this president by 20 points. They support his policies, and so do I. And I am not afraid to stand up to anybody when it's in the interest of the people of Missouri."

McCaskill sees herself as someone who is a moderate and is willing to listen to and work with others.

"I fight for Missourians. I don't fight the president. But I do think, because I'm willing to compromise and work in the middle, I actually have gotten a lot done," she said. 

But Hawley said McCaskill is a "party-line liberal."

"She has 36 years of distinguished service to this state and this country, but she does not represent this state anymore. She does not represent the people of Missouri," he said at the St. Louis debate. 

McCaskill said that's not true.

"That's what I think Missourians demand of me: that I don't always take a party line," she said at the St. Louis debate.

Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned for McCaskill in Bridgeton on Oct. 31.

"My name is Joe Biden, and I work for Claire McCaskill," he said.

He said the American political scene needs people who are authentic, tell the truth and treat others with dignity and respect.

"Claire doesn't need my help, but that's why I'm here. Because you have one of those people, one of the most unique people in the United States Senate who does all of those things, Claire McCaskill," Biden said. "She gets it. She doesn't forget." 

Vice President Mike Pence, at an event in Kansas City on Friday, said "Missouri and America need Josh Hawley in the United States Senate."

"I've met a lot of people on the campaign trail, but I don't know that I've ever been more impressed by someone with the character and the intellect and the vision of Josh Hawley," Pence said. 

The final blitz is a good indicator of how close this race is, said Peverill Squire, an MU political science professor.

"Both parties think that they need to mobilize as many of their voters as possible because this is one of those contests where it appears, right now, that every vote will really count," he said.

Not as many big names have come to Missouri to campaign for McCaskill because she is better-known, Squire said.

"She doesn't have to rely on others to come in and speak on her behalf, Squire said. "She's held office here for a very long time, so she is probably grateful to get some support but she doesn't need it to the extent that Hawley might."

He said Hawley is still trying to establish his image, since he has only been in elected office since he became attorney general in 2017.

The nationally known Cook Political Report rates the Missouri Senate race as a toss-up.

"There's a lot of just really, really close races, and none of them are any closer than here in Missouri," said the editor, Charlie Cook.

Squire said he believes McCaskill has an edge.

"I suspect most of the surveys are probably underestimating the Democratic vote by a couple of points just because it's an odd year and we're going to have turnout unlike what we've seen in the last couple of midterm elections," Squire said.

Cook put his money on Hawley.

"I guess if you put a gun at my head, I'd probably put a small finger on the scale for Hawley, but it's going to be a close race and could go either way," he said.

As of Sunday afternoon, the polling average from Real Clear Politics showed the race tied at 46 percentage points.

More News

Grid
List

Local faith-based group encourages people to get out and vote
Local faith-based group encourages people to get out and vote
COLUMBIA - Organizations, like Faith Voices, are encouraging all eligible voters to participate in Tuesday’s election. Faith Voices focuses... More >>
19 minutes ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 7:59:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the Republican Senate candidate's views on healthcare coverage for pre-existing conditions and his... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 5:54:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in Target 8

Election officials discuss digital security ahead of midterms
Election officials discuss digital security ahead of midterms
COLUMBIA - As talk of foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election stretches well into 2018, Missouri election officials prepare... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 5:30:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Police: Man arrested in bank robbery implicates himself in other crimes
Police: Man arrested in bank robbery implicates himself in other crimes
COLUMBIA - Police say a man arrested after a bank robbery in south Columbia has implicated himself in several other... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 4:45:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Campaign sabotage: GOP representative caught on camera removing McCaskill tag
Campaign sabotage: GOP representative caught on camera removing McCaskill tag
COLUMBIA - With just one day to go before mid-term elections, volunteers are canvassing neighborhoods. Lyndsy Richardson, a Columbia... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 3:49:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Columbia College hosting veterans week
Columbia College hosting veterans week
COLUMBIA- Columbia College is hosting a Veterans Week to honor those who have and continue to serve. Activities include... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 3:40:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Potential scam asks for Darnell Gray funeral donations
Potential scam asks for Darnell Gray funeral donations
JEFFERSON CITY - One Facebook group exposed a possible scam artist trying to raise money for the funeral of Darnell... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 3:28:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Two women charged after St. Louis daycare 'fight club' video surfaces
Two women charged after St. Louis daycare 'fight club' video surfaces
(CNN) - Two daycare workers have been charged after video of a 'fight club' featuring toddlers surfaced. Tena Dailey, 22,... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 2:49:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Columbia City council presents first draft of scooter agreements
Columbia City council presents first draft of scooter agreements
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council plans to have their first read of a draft agreement with Bird Rides, Inc.,... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 1:50:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Powerful water pump removed from duck boat that sank
Powerful water pump removed from duck boat that sank
BRANSON (AP) — Records show a water pump had been replaced with a less powerful system in a tourist duck... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 1:18:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Hawley, McCaskill make final push; videos detail stances, why race matters
Hawley, McCaskill make final push; videos detail stances, why race matters
JEFFERSON CITY - On the eve of Tuesday's midterm elections, both Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, and her Republican opponent, Josh... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 1:05:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Fox and NBC to stop airing Trump immigrant ad deemed racist
Fox and NBC to stop airing Trump immigrant ad deemed racist
NEW YORK (AP) — NBC and Fox News Channel both said Monday that they will stop airing President Donald Trump's... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 10:52:00 AM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Voter statistics released ahead of the mid-term election
Voter statistics released ahead of the mid-term election
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Secretary of State Office released voter statistics ahead of the mid-term election. There are 4,213,092... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 10:32:00 AM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Thousands of feral hogs killed in first 9 months of 2018
Thousands of feral hogs killed in first 9 months of 2018
SPRINGFIELD — Conservation officials say more than 7,300 feral hogs have been killed in Missouri in the first nine months... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 9:38:00 AM CST November 05, 2018 in News

St. Louis project will use art as vital downtown component
St. Louis project will use art as vital downtown component
ST. LOUIS — A new effort in St. Louis seeks to transform public space into works of art. The... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 7:28:00 AM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Boone County poll worker increase could reduce wait times
Boone County poll worker increase could reduce wait times
COLUMBIA - Boone County voters could expect shorter wait times on election day. County officials said they now have more... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 7:21:00 AM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Two killed in head-on collision in Randolph County
Two killed in head-on collision in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that two people were killed and one was injured in a... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 5:57:00 AM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Candidates push for votes on final weekend before election
Candidates push for votes on final weekend before election
BOONE COUNTY - Candidates for Missouri State House of Representatives seats in mid-Missouri made a final push for votes on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 6:16:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 49°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 49°
10pm 49°
11pm 49°
12am 49°