Big Names Show Support for Michael Sam on Twitter

COLUMBIA - Former Missouri football player Michael Sam came out as gay on ESPN. Big names in the NFL, Sam's former teammates, and some celebrities tweeted at Sam showing support.

President Barack Obama tweeted...

Congratulations on leading the way, @MikeSamFootball. That's real sportsmanship. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 10, 2014

First Lady Michelle Obama tweeted...

You're an inspiration to all of us, @MikeSamFootball. We couldn't be prouder of your courage both on and off the field. -mo — FLOTUS (@FLOTUS) February 10, 2014

Vice President Joe Biden tweeted...

Thank you to @MikeSamFootball & all of the players, @mizzoufootball & coaches at @mizzou - your courage is an inspiration to all of us.-VP — Office of VP Biden (@VP) February 10, 2014

TV talk show host and comedian Ellen Degeneres tweeted...

Happy to hear the news about Michael Sam, who might become the first openly gay NFL player. #Respect. @MikeSamFootball — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 10, 2014

Retired basketball player Magic Johnson tweeted...

I support Michael Sam for the courage it took to tell the world that he is gay. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 10, 2014



