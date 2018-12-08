Big Papi hits 476th homer, Red Sox rout Royals 13-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - David Ortiz passed two Hall of Famers with his 476th home run, and the Boston Red Sox banged out 13 extra-base hits Sunday in a 13-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Hanley Ramirez hit his team-best 15th homer and Mookie Betts also went deep for the Red Sox, who set a season high for runs. Xander Bogaerts had three doubles, and Wade Miley pitched six scoreless innings.

Ortiz homered leading off the fourth inning to move past Stan Musial and Willie Stargell into 28th place on the career home run list.

Betts, Brock Holt and Dustin Pedroia, the first three batters in the lineup, each had three of Boston's 16 hits. They combined to go 9 for 15 with seven runs and six RBIs.

Betts, who missed the cycle by a single, is batting (.556) with nine extra-base hits in a nine-game hitting streak.