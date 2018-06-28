Big Papi's Slam Helps Red Sox Roll Past Royals

BOSTON (AP) -- David Ortiz hit a grand slam to cap a five-run fourth inning and Dustin Pedroia extended his career-best hitting streak to 24 games with a solo homer, carrying the Boston Red Sox to a 12-5 win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.



Jacoby Ellsbury homered leading off the first inning for the Red Sox, who won for the 19th time in 23 games and scored in double digits for the second straight night.



Pedroia, who went 4 for 5 in Tuesday's 13-9 win, added two singles and a sacrifice fly. Adrian Gonzalez had three hits and three RBIs to raise his major-league leading total to 87.



Eric Hosmer hit a three-run homer and Billy Butler added a solo shot for the Royals.