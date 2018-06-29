Big Seventh Inning Propels Cards to Victory

The Rockies lone run came on a solo home run by Matt Holliday in the third inning off of newly-named starter Brad Thompson. Thompson allowed six hits and struck out two in five innings.

The Cardinals loaded the bases in the seventh with one out, and Scott Spiezio delivered a pinch-hit two-run double to put the Redbirds on the board. Adam Kennedy followed with a two-run single of his own to make the lead stand at 4-1.

Kelvin Jimenez got the win for the Cardinals and Jason Isringhausen pitched a scoreless ninth for his ninth save. The win marked the first time in nine games that the Cardinals scored more than three runs.

The rubber game of the series is Wednesday afternoon, with Adam Wainwright taking the hill for St. Louis against Jason Hirsh.