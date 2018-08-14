Bike and Build riders stop in Jefferson City on their way across country

JEFFERSON CITY - Riders for Bike & Build's Central United States trip is stopping in Jefferson City on June 18 while on their journey from Virginia Beach, Virginia to Cannon Beach, Oregon.

The group of 36 bikers are riding across the country to raise awareness about affordable housing. They will spend the night in Jefferson City in a local Presbyterian Church. The group's next stop is in Sedalia.

At some locations they stop at, the bikers will take a break and hop off their bicycle seats to help with specific habitat building projects. The next habitat building stop is in Kansas City.

The organization was founded in 2002, and since then it has continued to expand the number of routes and trips it sponsors. All the trips start on the east coast, where the organization was founded, and end on the west coast.

Each summer, organization members pedal more than one million total miles.

Anyone who's interested in participating in one of Bike & Build's riding trips can apply on the organization's website. Other than the cross country trek, Bike & Build has other, shorter distance trips along both coasts.

Those who want to support the group but don't think they can handle three weeks or more on a bike can donate on the organization's website as well.