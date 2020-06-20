'Bike box' installed at downtown Kansas City intersection

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City bicyclists have a new amenity to help them safely navigate a busy downtown intersection.

The Kansas City Star reports that a lime green "bike box" has been painted at a major downtown intersection in order to give cyclists a head start in front of other cars.

Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinator Deb Ridgway said the box's separation of bikes and cars turning at the intersection provides a safer environment for cyclists.

The coating of reflective green paint was applied to the streets on Nov. 24. The cost of the project was about $8,500.

The location will soon have signs telling motorists where to stop as well as white bicycle decals in the green box to make it clearer that the section is designated for cyclists.