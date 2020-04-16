Bike for Good Health

MO (AP) - Today marks the beginning of Bike to Work Week in Missouri. For one week each year Missourians are encouraged to bicycle, walk, bus, or car pool to work. The Missouri Bicycle Federation says riding a bicycle to work promotes good health, gives commuters a chance to enjoy good weather and helps cut pollution. Another benefit is especially true right now -- bicycling to work is a great way to avoid paying more than three dollars a gallon for gasoline. Celebrations of Bike to Work Week statewide includes activities in Kansas City, St. Louis, Columbia, Springfield, St. Joseph, and Jefferson City. Missouri Bicycle Federation: http://www.mobikefed.org