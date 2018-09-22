Bike Riders Warned of Teen Attacks

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Bicyclists in the St. Louis area are being warned to watch for bands of teenagers who swarm and attack riders.

KMOX Radio reports that the latest attack was Thursday near Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis, where a group of 10 to 15 teens attacked a cyclist.

The organization Trailnet, which promotes hiking and biking, is cautioning riders to be careful.

The latest assault victim told KMOX the teens weren't trying to rob him -- they just wanted to beat him up. He says he and his friends returned to the same scene minutes later to help another bicyclist who was being attacked.

Police believe the victims are picked at random. They urge bike riders to call 911 if they see a swarm mob.