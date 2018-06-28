Biker Round-Up Expected to Delay Traffic

The big biker event fewer starts Tuesday and big preparations are underway at the Boone County Fairgrounds. The fair wrapped up last weekend but now 35,000 more people will hit the fairgrounds this week for the National Biker Round-Up.

Preparations are well underway for the event that lasts through Sunday, August 8th.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department says several roads will be highly traveled the next few days, including:

US Highway 63

Brown School Road

Highway 763

Prathersville Road

Oakland Gravel Road

Due to the 35,000 visitors traffic will be heavy and businesses will be up. Officers are expecting delays and advise those who travel frequently to allow extra time to get to their destinations.