Bikers Against Child Abuse Raise Money

BOONVILLE- Bikers Against Child Abuse hosted a Poker Run Saturday to help raise money for abused children.

Bikers traveled more than 100 miles around Mid-Missouri to cities like Jefferson City and California.

Bikers stopped at specific locations to collect cards. By the end of the route, each biker had a full hand, ready to play Texas Hold 'Em.

The bikers followed up at the Lucky Lady Saloon with an all you can eat buffet, pool, and an auction.

Nearly 40 bikers participated in the event.