Bikers Bring the Big Bucks

COLUMBIA - Bikers from across the country are arriving in Columbia for a week long National Bikers Roundup. Six million dollars are expected to go back into Columbia's economy. Every year the event is held in a different state.

Columbia could possibly see 35,000 bikers or more.

Dwight Edmon came from Texas for the event and explained a bit of history about the rally, "One time I think when we first started it was Black National Bikers' Association but we've dropped the name and we invite everybody."

Bikers came into town early to scope Columbia out and learn more about the area. The Boone County Fairgrounds open at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Larry Pretlow sat under a tree near the Conley Road Wal-Mart with two friends early Monday and said the roundup was more than just the ride.

"We just love doing it, it's a love thing," Pretlow said.

The event ends Sunday. That is when members of National Bikers Roundup the will choose a new state to host bikers next year.